Two booked: Woman ‘ends life’ after being ‘blackmailed’

A 40-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in Thane on Thursday after she was purportedly blackmailed by the wife of a man with whom she had an extra-marital relationship. Police have booked the man and his wife but haven’t arrested them yet. The deceased, Madhuri Shinde, allegedly hanged herself in her home in Baithi Chawl, Thane, on Thursday. Her husband, Laxman Shinde (45), saw the body when he returned home in the evening.

The police initially registered a case of accidental death but investigations revealed that Madhuri allegedly had an extra-marital relationship with Sukhdev Pawar, who also lives in the same chawl. The police said when Pawar’s wife Sangeeta came to know about her husband’s relationship, she began to blackmail Madhuri. “The accused threatened her by saying she will tell everyone in her family and those living in the chawl about the affair,” said B T Baravarkar, senior inspector, Kapurbawdi police station.

Laxman told the police that the accused was repeatedly harassing his wife, due to which she was very disturbed. In his complaint, he has said that his wife took her life after she was fed up of the constant harassment, the police said. Sangeeta and Sukhdev Pawar have been booked for abetting suicide. “We questioned the accused and allowed them to go. We are conducting a thorough investigation…,” said Baravarkar.

