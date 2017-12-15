Two booked for forging cheque of house owner

Mulund police Thursday registered a case against two tenants who allegedly tried to dupe their house owner by attempting to encash cheques from the owner’s cheque book using forged signature. When they tried to withdraw Rs 35 lakh, the bank alerted the house owner, a 72-year-old, who approached the Mulund police to register a complaint.

A police officer said the accused were tenants at the Mulund residence of Suresh Berde. In March, Berde’s Sahakari bank cheque book reached Berde’s address where the accused were residing. They allegedly tore off two cheque leafs and handed the book to Berde. The accused later forged the signature of the 72-year-old and tried to encash two cheques of Rs 30 lakh and Rs 5.50 lakh.

The bank suspected something amiss and alerted Berde. Senior inspector Sripad Kale said, “We have registered an FIR based on the complaint.”

