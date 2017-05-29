Two arrested, police say relative plotted theft

The anti extortion cell of the Mumbai crime branch has arrested three persons for stealing gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 23 lakh from a south Mumbai residence in January this year. Officers said the crime was carried out allegedly at the behest of a relative of the complainant, and more arrests are likely.

The incident took place on January 10 this year, when the complainant returned to his second-floor residence of Yusuf building at Grant Road. The complainant, who had gone to his native place Jamnagar in Gujarat on January 6, found the jewellery missing, and approached the D B Marg police station.

Last week, an officer from the anti extortion cell received a tip-off about two people who were allegedly involved in the crime. The police nabbed Hussain Ali Sarkar (31) and Yusuf Shareef (27), and found they had allegedly sold some of the stolen jewellery to one Shabina Shaikh (45), a Grant Road resident.

An officer said further questioning of Sarkar and Shareef revealed the crime was carried out at the behest of a relative of the complainant.

“The complainant had told the relative he was going to his native place. The relative knew of the jewellery kept at his home. The relative then contacted the two accused and helped them get access to duplicate keys and told them where the jewellery was kept. The accused had duplicate keys for the main door, safety door, bedroom door and the locker,” said an officer. The police also searched the residence of Shaikh and found some of the stolen jewellery there.

