Two arrested for threat call to Gujarat hospital

A JOINT team of Gujarat police and Mumbai police on Wednesday arrested two persons from the Govandi area of Mumbai in connection with a threat call made to a Gujarat hospital earlier this month. According to investigators, the duo, including one who runs two mobile phone galleries in the area, allegedly provided the SIM card using which the threat call was made to Avkar hospital in Himmatnagar, in Gujarat.

According to the Shivaji Nagar police, a team from the Himmat Nagar police station in Gujarat informed them that a threat call made to the Avkar hospital in Gujarat had been tracked to Govandi. The accused had called the hospital on March 2 and told the hospital staff that a bomb had been placed there and would go off in 10 minutes, an officer said. This led to panic in the hospital following which the local Himmat Nagar police registered an offence and began investigations in the matter, an officer said.

During the probe, they found that the threat call had been made from a mobile number which was tracked to Govandi in Mumbai. Accordingly, the Gujarat and Mumbai police arrested Shahid Jamaluddin (37) and his friend Mohammad Zahid Khan (40). Khan, officers said, owns two mobile phone galleries in the area.

An officer from Shivaji Nagar police station said, “Based on our information, we arrested the duo who provided the SIM card to the main accused using fraudulent documents. The main accused who actually made the call is still on the run.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now