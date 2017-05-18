Mumbai: Two arrested for stealing truck with copper wires worth Rs 1.75 crore

Representational Image/ File photo Representational Image/ File photo

The Virar police Tuesday arrested two men who are allegedly part of a gang that stole a truck transporting copper wires worth Rs 1.75 crore last week. According to the police, the incident took place at 2.30 am on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Virar on May 14, when the truck owned by Rajasthan-based Aaron Metal Pvt. Ltd. was travelling to Jaipur.

The driver, Gopal Lohar (40), had picked up a consignment of 26.3 tonnes of copper wires from Hindustan Copper Ltd. in Taloja the day before and was headed to Rajasthan, the police said.

On the highway, a white jeep pulled up in the front of the truck and forced Lohar to stop. According to the police, six men got out of the jeep, dragged Lohar out of the truck and assaulted him. With his hands and eyes tied, Lohar was bundled into the jeep. The men then drove away.

They dumped Lohar on the highway and made off with his cell phone. Lohar managed to free himself and find a pay phone to contact the truck’s owner in Jaipur. “The truck was fitted with GPS. After locating it, the owner gave directions to the driver. Following the instructions, the driver found the truck parked on the highway,” said Manjunath Singe, Superintendent of Police, Palghar.

Lohar then informed the Virar police, which registered a case of dacoity and wrongful restraint. The police raided a godown close to where the truck was parked and found the copper wires inside. “The accused had hired cranes to unload the copper and locked up the godown. They had planned to sell the copper,” said Singe.

The police arrested two men, aged 22 and 25 years, from the godown. “The thieves are from Delhi. We are looking for four other men,” he said. The men have been remanded in police custody until May 23.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now