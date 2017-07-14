Two arrested for ‘molesting’ 17-year-old girl in Mumbai

Nearly 40 persons were interrogated, the police sifted through CCTV footage and scanned visitors books of buildings near the spot in search of the accused. Nearly 40 persons were interrogated, the police sifted through CCTV footage and scanned visitors books of buildings near the spot in search of the accused.

THE KHERWADI police Thursday arrested two persons for allegedly molesting a 17-year-old college student in Bandra. The accused, who had allegedly groped the girl last Thursday, were caught by three teams that had been formed to solve the case.

According to the police, the incident took place near the collector’s office in Bandra (East) around 3 pm last Thursday. The girl had been allegedly groped by the duo who came on a bike.

After the accused fled, the girl started crying. A local resident who saw the incident alerted the police. The Kherwadi police then formed three teams.

Nearly 40 persons were interrogated, the police sifted through CCTV footage and scanned visitors books of buildings near the spot in search of the accused.

Umesh Chavan (24), a Bandra resident, and Sunil Rathod (19), a Vakola resident, who had been riding the bike, have been charged with molestation and common intention, and under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

