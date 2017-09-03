Two arrested for killing brother, injuring sister

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

The J J Marg police on Saturday arrested two brothers for allegedly killing their elder brother and injuring their sister over a property dispute. The incident took place early Saturday morning inside a room in Dongri where the three brothers lived.

According to the police, Amiruddin Kazi (45), Allauddin Kazi (47) and the deceased Nizruddin Kazi (48), all bachelors, lived in a room in the Faizul Aman Co-op Housing society in Dongri. While Amiruddin and Allauddin worked as labourers, Nizruddin was unemployed, an officer said. The trio would have frequent fights about who should get possession of their house.

On several occasions, people in the building had to intervene to stop them from fighting, said zonal deputy police commissioner Manoj Kumar Sharma.

An officer from J J Marg police station said, “Apart from this, the brothers often fought with Nizruddin for consuming alcohol and coming home late in the night. They would have to wake up and open the door, which led to frequent fights.” On Friday night, Nizruddin consumed alcohol and reached home around 1am. The two brothers, who had warned him in the past, refused to open the door, said the police.

An officer said that Nizruddin then called up his sister Rukaiya (55), who is married and lives in Mazgaon. She came to their house and eventually, the brothers allowed him inside.

“In the house, a fight broke out between the siblings and Nizruddin told the brothers that they should sell the house immediately and give him his share. The argument heated up and the two brother picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed Nizruddin. When their sister tried to save him, they attacked her as well,” an officer from J J Marg police station said.

Eventually, neighbours heard the commotion and informed police. A team reached the spot and arrested the two brothers.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App