Two arrested for ‘forging’ documents for visa applicants

Two men were arrested from a hotel in Saki Naka on Tuesday for allegedly forging documents and supplying them to people applying for visa. The police are investigating how many people acquired forged documents from the duo. The men were caught after cops from the Saki Naka police station arrived at Hotel Aviva on 90 Feet Road for a routine inquiry.

“Hotel employees told us that the two men had checked into room 207 two days ago but had not left the room since. They would order food in their room,” said Avinash Dharmadhikari, senior inspector, Saki Naka police.

When the police went up to the room, they found a laptop, printer, and several fake bank statements, employment letters and 25 passports. Dharmadhikari said the duo — Suraj Shreshtha (35) from Delhi and Bijoykumar Pradhan (47) of Kolkata — helped provide visa applicants with vital documents. “They were approached mainly by people from small towns who are not very aware of the process to apply for visas,” he said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App