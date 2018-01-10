Twenty-year term for madrasa teacher in POCSO case

A man working as a teacher in a city madrasa has been sentenced to 20 years in jail for sexually abusing two siblings — a 13-year-old boy and his 11-year-old sister — repeatedly in 2015. The 30-year-old accused was convicted under 377 (unnatural sex) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexually abusing the 13-year-old. He was also handed out a five-year term for molesting the 11-year-old girl.

In their deposition, the two victims and their parents said the boy would go to the madrasa in the morning along with other children from the locality. The accused would give him his laptop to play games on. The boy said the accused would ask other children to leave and then show him obscene videos on the laptop. He would also ask him to enact similar acts. The boy was scared and hence did not tell anyone about it. The accused then began to sexually abuse the boy. The boy’s mother worked at the madrasa as a domestic help.

