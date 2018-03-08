Twenty-two-year-old man arrested for ‘stabbing sex worker to death’

Mumbai Police arrested a 22-year-old tailor for allegedly stabbing a commercial sex worker to death near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station. According to police officials, the accused was identified as Abdul Hameed Ansari. He was arrested from his Dongri residence in the early hours of Wednesday. Police said the victim was killed after she allegedly stole the wallet of the accused, which contained Rs 9,000.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Manoj Sharma (Zone I) said, “The case was registered against an unidentified person on Sunday… Our team reached the spot and took her to nearby GT Hospital, where she was declared dead.” The police control room was informed about the incident at 9.45 pm on Sunday.

According to police, an eye-witness saw the accused disposing of a knife 200 metres from where the incident took place and then escaping in a taxi.

