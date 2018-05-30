Twenty-three-year-old held for uploading morphed photos of woman

THE MUMBAI Police on Monday arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly stalking a woman and uploading her morphed photographs on social media. According to the police, the accused, Deepak Pujari worked as a house-keeping staff at a reputed college in western suburbs and knew the 21-year-old woman, who is from the same village as the accused.

Pujari allegedly morphed photographs of one of his friend’s wedding and superimposed the photos of himself and the woman, said police. He then uploaded the morphed photographs on several social media platforms, pretending to be married to the woman. When the woman was alerted about the same, she approached the Ghatkopar police station where an FIR was registered and Pujari was placed under arrest.

An officer linked to the case said Pujari had been obsessed with the woman, who hailed from the same village as him in Sindhudurg. They had a few common friends and the duo would talk once in a while. When they both were in Mumbai, Pujari would keep following the woman, said police. He would tell people in his village that they were in a relationship. When she came to know about it, she confronted him. However, she did not register a complaint against him, said police.

A few months back, the woman was informed by her friends that Pujari had put up morphed photographs, showing them married, on several social media platforms. The woman, a Ghatkopar resident, then approached Venkat Patil, senior inspector of Ghatkopar police station. Patil handed over the case to the cyber wing at the police station. A team led by inspector Vilas Datir and constable Santosh Gidh summoned Pujari to the police station. He told the police that he was in a relationship with the woman.

Using technical evidence, the police found that the photographs uploaded on the social media platforms had been morphed using an app that Pujari had installed on his mobile phone. Eventually, when Pujari stopped paying heed to repeated summons by the police, he was arrested on Monday.

“During interrogation, it came to light that the girl had told Pujari to stop stalking her and that she was to get married soon. He wanted to stop her wedding… hence decided to upload photographs showing her to be married,” said an officer linked to the case.

