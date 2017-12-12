Twenty-five-year-old woman ‘jumps’ from 15th floor, dies

A 25-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a highrise in Malwani on Monday morning. Arpita Tiwari, who stayed in a 15th floor apartment at Manav Tal building in Malwani, jumped out of a window of her home sometime between 4.30 am and 8.30 am on Monday, police said. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead upon arrival.

Police said Tiwari did not leave behind any suicide note and an investigation was on to establish why he committed suicide. A police officer at Malwani police station said Tiwari had partied with her boyfriend and other close friends on Sunday night.

“In the early hours of Monday, she had a long conversation with her boyfriend after which she went to the bathroom and locked herself in. When she did not come out for a long time, her friends broke into the bathroom and found that she had jumped out of the window,” said the officer. The police have registered a case of accidental death.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App