Twelve years on, murder case solved with arrest of victim’s wife

TWELVE years after a clothes vendor was murdered, the Mumbai Police has solved the case with the arrest of his wife, now 60 years old. Allegedly tired of her drunkard husband’s harassment, she paid Rs 2 lakh to two contract killers to get him killed, said the police.

On May 14, 2006, the police said, they found a beheaded body in a plastic bag at Mastan Talao in Nagpada following which a case under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destroying evidence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

An officer from the MRA Marg police station said, “The case was registered with the JJ Marg police station and the body wasn’t identified. However, we got a tip-off on Wednesday that two vendors are responsible for murdering an unidentified individual.”

A team headed by a police inspector was dispatched to Don Taki Maullana Shoukat Ali Road and started interrogating clothes vendors.

Later, when the police team got Firasat Ali Shah (48) and Irshad Ali Shah (43) for interrogation, the investigators found something amiss.

“During their interrogations, they revealed that they had been paid by one Bansiben Karwa to kill her husband,” said an officer.

After arresting the two contract killers, the investigators arrested Karwa.

The body was later identified as that of Kisan Karwa. The woman, in her confession, reportedly said she was tired of his drinking habit.

“Kisan would consume alcohol following which he would abuse her and their kid due to which she decided to have her husband murdered,” said an officer.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App