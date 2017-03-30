Tweet On Yogi Adityanath: High Court grants pre-arrest bail to Shirish Kunder

The Bombay High Court Wednesday granted transit pre-arrest bail to filmmaker Shirish Kunder following an FIR registered against him in Lucknow after he apparently tweeted on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s decision to appoint Yogi Adityanath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Justice A S Gadkari also granted Kunder three weeks’ time to approach the appropriate court in Uttar Pradesh to seek suitable relief in the case.

Kunder had approached the court earlier this week through his counsel, advocate Niranjan Mundargi, seeking protection from arrest over the FIR since the state of UP has no provision for anticipatory bail. On March 24 this year, an FIR was registered against Kunder at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow over a series of tweets that the FIR claimed were defamatory to the UP CM.

