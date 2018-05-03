Turner road opened on March 1, 1913: The road that witnessed changes over 100 years, including its name

A signage of Guru Nanak Marg outside the Bandra station. (Express Photo) A signage of Guru Nanak Marg outside the Bandra station. (Express Photo)

A FEW steps outside Bandra railway station towards the west end is a plaque sandwiched between a paan shop and one selling sunglasses. The paan-stained plaque, discovered after hawkers were evicted from outside Bandra station following the Elphinstone Road stampede in September last year, is actually a marker for Turner Road — now Guru Nanak Road. The plaque reads: “TURNER ROAD: This road was opened on 1st March 1913 by the Hon. Sir Richard Lamb, member of council and is named after E C TURNER, President of the Municipality 1903 – 1906”. The plaque mentions another term when Turner was the president but that is no longer visible.

The road that extends from Bandra station to Perry Road has over the years seen several changes, including its name. Turner Road outside Bandra station — a Grade-1 structure — that is choc-a-bloc with traffic passes by Bandra Talao. The talao, formerly known as Lotus Tank, is locally referred to as Swami Vivekanand Talao. Further ahead, it joins the junction of SV Road and Linking Road, another spot that witnesses heavy traffic.

After crossing the junction, one reaches a relatively quiet stretch of the road that runs parallel to the famous Hill Road and leads to the seafront on Carter Road. The stretch is dotted with showrooms and jewellery stores and is a complete contrast to the noisy stretch towards the station end. Savitha Nair, an employee of a nearby manufacturing company, has been taking Turner Road for 13 years. She claims: “Earlier, there were more residential areas and bungalows. It has become more commercialised now and the new system of double parking on the road is definitely an obstacle.”

Hasnain Raza, a student of Rizvi College, who, like several of his friends takes the road, said: “Getting to the road from the station is a headache as there is constant traffic till one crosses the SV Road-Linking Road junction. But the other stretch towards the Carter Road end is quite good, even on foot. There are some eating joints and bakeries that have come up on the road.” Tawaa Restaurant, located in the corner of the street, is one of the famous eating joints on Turner Road. Nadeeb Ukhari, the manager of the restaurant, claims that the Baida Roti is popular. The restaurant has had a 34-year-run at the location, Ukhari said.

Title Waves, a bookstore, right around the corner off Turner Road is also a place that sees a fair share of visitors. Mohammad Usman Shaikh, the owner of another book store on Turner Road, said: “While the name of the road may have changed, no one knows its new name. If you ask an autorickshaw driver to take you to Guru Nanak Road, hardly anyone will know. This area is still popular as Turner Road.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App