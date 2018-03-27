Tunnel power cables are cut, BMC files FIR

The civic body registered an FIR at Chembur police station on Monday. (Express photo/File) The civic body registered an FIR at Chembur police station on Monday. (Express photo/File)

As electricity at the 800 metre Anik-Panjrapol twin tunnels on Eastern Freeway remains cut for more than 15 days while motorists drive into pitch dark tunnels, the BMC has alleged the cables to the tunnels had been burnt by miscreants.

The civic body registered an FIR at Chembur police station on Monday.

This has occurred thrice in the last two months, and even last year. However, the problem still persists leaving commuters at peril. The twin tunnels are located on Chembur-end of the Freeway that starts at PD’ Mello Road.

Shriniwas Kilje, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of M-East ward, said, “Electric supply was normal a few days ago, however, there have been instances wherein anti-social elements from the area stole the cables that supply electricity to the tunnels. This time, we found cables burnt.”

