Trombay rioting case: Police custody of AIMIM corporator, 23 others extended

THE METROPOLITAN magistrate court in Kurla Friday remanded 24 accused, including All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) corporator Shahnawaz Shaikh, to further police custody till March 29 in connection with the rioting case at Trombay police station.

A total of 29 accused have been arrested since the rioting happened at Trombay police station on the intervening night of March 18 and 19, where an incensed mob of about 150 people assaulted the police station and pelted stones, beer bottles and paver blocks. A police jeep was also torched using a crude incendiary cloth dipped in kerosene.

On March 19, as many as 17, including the AIMIM corporator from ward 145, were arrested and booked for attempt to murder, rioting and assault, and were sent to police custody till March 24.

Five more accused were arrested later, bringing the total to 29, and sent to custody till March 29.

“We sought further custody and the court remanded the accused till March 29. Further investigations are on and more arrests can be made on its basis,” said Sunil Gaokar, newly-appointed senior police inspector at

Trombay police station. Following the incident, the former senior inspector, Annasaheb Sonur, was transferred. Apart from the 29 accused, three other accused, who are minors, have been sent to Dongri children’s home.

The rioting had sparked after one Arvind Chinwa, a resident of D-sector, Cheetah Camp in Trombay, had posted a morphed image on Facebook that

hurt the religious sentiments of the group. Chinwa was arrested late night on March 18, but the angered group had gathered at the police station demanding that Chinwa be handed to them.

Following arguments, rioting and assault started in which 15 police personnel were injured. Police had to employ tear gasses, lathicharge and firing few rounds of rubber bullets to bring the situation under control. Chinwa, too, has been remanded to police custody till March 29.

He was booked under Section 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the Indian Penal Code, read with relevant sections of the IT Act.

