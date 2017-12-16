Trio stole vehicle from Andheri: Three held for ‘robbing’ gun showroom in UP

Nashik Rural police officials with firearms recovered from the accused Nashik Rural police officials with firearms recovered from the accused

Three persons were arrested by the rural police in Nashik city on Thursday for allegedly robbing a gun showroom in Uttar Pradesh. A police team recovered 25 rifles, 17 revolvers, two country-made pistols and 4,136 rounds of bullets from the trio. The arrested persons have been identified as Nagesh Rajendra Bansode (23), Salman Amanulla Khan (19) and Badruzzaman Akbar Badshah, alias Sumit (27). All three are history-sheeters and have cases of theft, assault and robbery registered at several police stations in the city.

The three hatched a plan to rob a gun showroom at Banda in UP after which they stole a jeep from the 90 Feet Road at Oshiwara in Andheri on December 5. The owner of the car, Feroz Mehboob Khan (53), had approached Amboli police station the next day but no complaint was registered.

The police claimed that the local police had tried looking for the vehicle, along with Khan, who subsequently, did not show any intent about filing the case. “After Feroz approached the police station, we went to the spot and checked CCTV footage. Local people said the car could have been towed away by D N Nagar traffic division. The complainant left the spot to check with the local traffic division and did not return after that,” said Bharat Gaikwad, senior inspector, Amboli police station.

On Friday, a case of theft was registered after the car was seized by Nashik police. In their statement to the police, the accused confessed that they had robbed the showroom in UP. The police said the trio stole arms and ammunition from the showroom and were caught in Nashik while they were escaping to Mumbai. An officer from Chanvad police station said: “The trio escaped in a Bolero. They stopped at a petrol pump in Nashik to get fuel and threatened the petrol pump officials with a revolver and refused to pay the bill.”

The guards from the petrol pump informed Nashik rural police control room about the incident, following which Chanvad police station was informed. A police team arrested them near Chanvad toll naka. “After arresting the three, we took them to the police station. We seized the vehicle and on checking, we found a separate compartment in the car made for hiding the stolen arms and ammunition,” said the officer. The driver of the vehicle tried to skip the toll by pointing a gun towards the staff there but the barricade helped us arrest them.

“They were heading towards Mumbai. We are trying to find out if they were planning to hide the weapons in some place at Thane or Navi Mumbai,” said the officer. Superintendent of Police (Nashik Rural), Sanjay Darade, said they have informed the police station concerned in Uttar Pradesh. “The UP Police is coming to Nashik and we will verify the facts. The three would be produced in court and after we get their custody, we will investigate thoroughly,” he added.

The police said the car has been registered with Mumbai-based Andheri RTO. The trio changed the number from MH-02-AP-2001 to MH-01-SA-7460. Sources said on Thursday Feroz visited Amboli police station again but no complaint was filed. He has been detained by Amboli police for questioning.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App