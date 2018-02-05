Tribunal awards Rs 3.9L to family of man who died while chasing bus

The Maharashtra government awarded Rs 3.93 lakh to the family of a man who died after he fell down while attempting to board a moving bus. The government tribunal held the BEST driver responsible, saying he should have slowed down when he saw the passenger chasing after the bus in an attempt to board it. The deceased, 32-year-old Rupesh Kamble, had fallen down while attempting to catch a bus near Diamond Garden in Chembur in 2010. He was rushed to Sion Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Relying on evidence including the driver’s testimony, the Tribunal rejected the BEST’s contention that the accident was caused by Rupesh’s “own mistake” as he had tried to board the bus when it was in motion. “Even if it is accepted that DW­1 (The driver of the bus) had seen that Rupesh was running behind the bus to catch it, his evidence does not show that he had made attempts to avoid the accident by slowing down the speed of the bus. It was essential for DW­1 to slow down the speed of the bus to avoid the accident after he had seen that Rupesh was running after it … but he had not made any such attempt which, in my opinion, amounts to negligence on his part,” the tribunal observed.

The BEST had submitted that attempting to board a running bus was in violation of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, which state that ‘passengers shall not enter or leave or attempt to enter or leave in stage ­carriage while it is in motion except at a bus stop’.

The tribunal observed that the Rule ‘permitted’ Rupesh to make an attempt to enter the bus as evidence shows that the accident occurred on a road near a bus stop. “DW-1 has nowhere stated that deceased Rupesh was attempting to catch a running bus somewhere else than the scheduled bus stop.Contents of spot panchnama show that the offending bus was standing at a distance of 100 feet from the spot of the incident. When evidence of DW­1 Jadhav himself shows that the bus was in running condition, the presence of a bus at a distance of 100 feet from the spot where Rupesh fell down is quite significant and sufficient for drawing an inference that the bus was in high speed,” the tribunal observed. It added that it was “expected” that the bus should have been driven in a moderate speed at least for some distance after it had left the area of the scheduled stop. It rejected BEST’s contention that it was a case of ‘sole negligence’ on part of Rupesh and said his family was entitled to compensation.

Taking into account the dependents left behind by Rupesh as well as other factors like his age, income and other expenses, the tribunal directed a compensation of Rs 3.93 lakh to his family. The Tribunal directed that the victim’s parents, wife and two minor children be compensated by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai through the General Manager of the BEST undertaking.

