Tribal students to be trained for Olympics 2024 says Maharashtra Government

Maharashtra government on Friday announced Mission Shakti to impart special training and prepare tribal students for the Olympics 2024. Speaking at the function to felicitate the 10 tribal children, who scaled Mount Everest this year, CM Devendra Fadnavis said, “The Mission Shaurya — 2018 expedition, under which tribal students from Chandrapur district conquered Mount Everest, has shown us the way forward to explore and channelise the potential of the children in remote villages.”

The state government was committed to the development of tribals who have made the state and the country proud through this single expedition, undertaken in short span of eight months, he said.

Under Mission Shaurya expedition,10 tribal students from “ashram shalas” (residential schools) in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra conquered Everest.

Of the 10, five could climb the final peak of the Everest, whereas, five students had to return midway for various reasons, including health and inability to withstand rough weather conditions. Five children who reached the peak were given Rs 25 lakh each and Rs 10 lakh each was given to the rest.

Amongst the first to reach Mount Everest were: Kavidas Pandurang Katmode and Umakant Suresh Madavi on May 16 at 3.10 am, Pramesh Sitaram Ale on May 16 at 4.25 am, Manisha Dharma Dhurve on May 16 at 4.35 am and Vikas Mahdeo Soyam reached on May 17 at 4.35 am.

While recounting the journey, Manisha Dharma Dhurve said, “It was a thrilling experience as I was seized with both fear and happiness. Initially, I wondered how I would be able to complete the last leg of the journey. But on reaching the top, it was out-of-world feeling to unfurl the national flag.”

Vikas Mahadev Soyam, almost had to climb down halfway as his co-mountaineer friend fell ill. Once at the base camp, he set again, alone. “Yes, I will not lose,” was the mantra that lead him walk through the rough mountain.”

Pramesh Sitaram Aale paid a humble homage to the Everest on reaching the top of world. “I had carried with me the pictures of friends who were not selected but held deep desire to climb the Everest. I felt I was accomplishing their dreams too.”

Emakant Suresh Madawi has realised the immense strength in him while working in fields with his parents, who are poor peasants. “It was a great moment to stand on the Everest. I felt I was viewing the entire world.”

The students who had to return midway included, “Indu Bhaurao Kannake, Akshay Malka Aatram, Shubhan Ravidre Pondore, Chaya Suresh Aatram and Akash Chinnu Madawi.”

Finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said, “The government will leave no stone unturned to provide support to tribal children. Olympics 2024, is our next goal.”

