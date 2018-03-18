Tribal schemes to be implemented in time-bound manner: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

A meeting to review the welfare schemes for tribals was presided over by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis here on Saturday. It was discussed that in the tribal belt of Thane and Palghar, problems related to malnutrition, rural child development centres, various vacant posts, primary health centres and hospitals, food supply, forest land rights persist.

While directing the district collectors and officials to pursue the social welfare schemes in a time-bound manner, Fadnavis said, “Government has made adequate policies and provided financial support for the schemes which are important for the upliftment of tribals. The administration should ensure all the schemes are sincerely pursued in a time-bound manner to bring transformation in the lives of tribals.”

State government’s nutritious meal provided to the tribal students and children centres progress should be reviewed in next 15 days, he ordered. Emphasising the foodgrain supply and its reach to the tribals should also be ascertained regularly, Fadnavis added.

While stating that health department has filled up vacant posts in Palghar and Thane, 100 health officials will be recruited in Vikramgad, Talasari and Dahanu within three months. Various initiatives, including 108 ambulance services in remote Mokhada, Vikramgad, Jawahar for better healthcare are being implemented. The Aanganwadi workers are being provided better amenities.

