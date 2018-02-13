Tribal dept to take part in Magnetic Maharashtra

the flagship exhibition of the state government to attract investments, will for the first time have a stall by the Tribal department. (Express photo) the flagship exhibition of the state government to attract investments, will for the first time have a stall by the Tribal department. (Express photo)

Magnetic Maharashtra, the flagship exhibition of the state government to attract investments, will for the first time have a stall by the Tribal department. By far, this will be the first instance of the department participating in this annual exhibition, which aims to attract investments in the state. Manned by the Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP), Ghodegaon (Pune), the stall will try to attract investments in tribal areas and tribal entrepreneurship.

Ayush Prasad, project director, ITDP, Ghodegaon, said the stall aims to project tribal areas as potential investment zones, especially via the Public-Private Partnership route. “We are looking for partnerships in terms of technology, capital and exposure, etc. Also, we will be looking for partnerships in terms of placement for qualified students from the community,” he said.

The stall will focus on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), jobs, market exploration and investment options. Under CSR, corporates can adopt residential schools (ashram shalas) or support initiatives of the department like freeing the state of malnutrition and diseases.

Forest produce like hirda (Terminalia Chebula), bamboo etc., are found in abundance in scheduled forest areas and the department wants to act as a facilitator among tribal farmer producer companies (FPCs) and interested players to invest in such ventures. A key area the department plans to explore is promoting homestay and agritourism in tribal areas.

