Tribal belt to get more farm ponds, cottage industries

While sanctioning farm ponds for everyone who applied for one in tribal belts of Dhule and Nandurbar districts of Maharashtra, the government on Wednesday set 2018 as the deadline for total electrification of villages. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced this while reviewing the progress of various schemes.

He said, “Since there is growing demand for farm ponds, we have modified the target. Now, every applicant who comes forward and meets the parameters would be provided a farm pond.”

The farm pond is a government subsidised scheme for small and marginal farmers. The government provides Rs 50,000 for each farm pond.The criteria to be met is that farmers should be able to provide a small part of their land in their own fields to facilitate the farm pond project.

The tribal belt has also generated keen interest in solar energy-driven agriculture pumps for farming. As a result, government has allowed enhanced targets in this sector and also for these two districts. The tribal district tour saw the chief minister discussing cottage industries to promote local farm produce.

At village Akkalkuwa, where villagers prepare raw mango chips which are dried and sold, branding of a product to open new market avenues and give higher returns for farmers, came up for discussion.

The state government has already announced that it was committed to higher capital investments in food processing and has been seeking farmers’ participation. Fadnavis said, “Our main focus is on food processing and branding so that farmers and the team involved in making the final product get the best prices.”

A Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre (NRC) in Molgi and a rural hospital in Nandurbar were inaugurated by the CM. The region is known for its high infant mortality. The NRC, working with UNICEF India, is expected to reduce the infant mortality rate. Effective implementation of the APJ Abdul Kalam Amrut Aahar Yojna to tackle malnutrition came up for discussion.

At Salve village in Dhule, Sitabai Waghji, a beneficiary of the PM Awas Yojana, said her “dream had come true”. At Shindkheda taluka, the CM visited an agriculture graduate Shri Patil’s farm. The farmer cultivates pomegranates on one acre of land and earns Rs 6.5 lakh a year.

In Molgi village, Amrut Padavi, a villager played host to the chief minister. The CM reviewed the toilet-in-every- household project under Swachh Bharat. At Bhagdari village in Nandurbar, he visited Dhanshing Padavi’s farm to see the Jalyukta Shivar works and mango plantation spread over one hectare of land.

The village is set for a storage dam worth Rs 8.82 crore with capacity 18.89 TMC. The 3.54-km road project under Mukhyamantri Gramsadak Yojna and desilting work at Susri dam with the support of JNPT and Art of Living in Bhagdari village were other projects which the CM reviewed.

