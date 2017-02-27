Trials getting delayed due to police department: Bombay HC

The court was hearing a bail application filed by a man who had been arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including for rioting, unlawful assembly and attempt to murder, after a case was registered in Kalwa police station, Thane in December 2014. The court was hearing a bail application filed by a man who had been arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including for rioting, unlawful assembly and attempt to murder, after a case was registered in Kalwa police station, Thane in December 2014.

The Bombay High Court recently observed that trials were being delayed because of the police department, who do not produce accused persons before the court, hampering the very administration of justice.

“This court has noticed everyday that accused are not being produced before the court and are languishing in jail for more than three years only because they are not being produced before the court on the stipulated dates,” Justice Sadhana Jadhav said.

The court was hearing a bail application filed by a man who had been arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including for rioting, unlawful assembly and attempt to murder, after a case was registered in Kalwa police station, Thane in December 2014. Not granting any relief, the court dismissed the petition.

A woman had filed a complaint with the police stating that her husband was assaulted by a man Shankar Shinde and others, including the applicant in the case who is Shinde’s uncle. According to her, they assaulted her husband, who later succumbed to his injuries, with chopper and other deadly weapons.

The court also agreed with the submissions of the lawyer of the applicant that police were responsible for protracting the trial as the accused was not produced before the court on several instances.

“It is true that this would hamper the administration of justice as trials are delayed because of the police department. This court has given several reminders to the police department in respect of the said contingency due to which trials are delayed. It appears that the department discriminates amongst the accused persons and in all probabilities have vested interests,” the court said.

The HC has directed the sessions court judge hearing the trial to ensure that all the accused were produced before the court.

“The Sessions Judge shall exercise powers and would be at liberty to pass appropriate orders against the police and jail authorities,” added the court.