Trial runs for monorail’s Phase II held

The MMRDA conducted trial runs for the monorail’s Phase II on Thursday. The train successfully ran for 10 km from Wadala to Jacob Circle. “We have conducted the trial runs for the monorail during which we could successfully test the switches at Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk that help the train change tracks at the end of the line,” said Sanjay Khandare, Additional Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

With this, the monorail project is inching towards its completion with the civil, mechanical, signalling and communication work completed and the station entry points and linkways to be completed in the coming week.

Regular trial runs will be conducted from February 15 and the trains will be handed over to the Commissioner of Rail Safety for certification on completion of trial runs of 1,000 km.