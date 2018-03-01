Trial against Sooraj Pancholi to start soon

The trial against actor Sooraj Pancholi, accused of abetting the suicide of actor Jiah Khan, is likely to begin in March, with the deposition of her mother, Rabia Khan, as the first prosecution witness.

On Wednesday, the CBI submitted a list of 69 witnesses including Rabia, the complainant. The prosecution will examine Rabia on March 21 and 22. The court had framed charges against Pancholi on January 30 under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC. Pancholi had pleaded not guilty.

Jiah was found hanging in her Juhu residence on June 3, 2013. Pancholi was arrested on June 10 and granted bail in July. Rabia had said Pancholi should be charged with murder and rape.

