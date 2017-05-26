Tree plantation drive by foundation in Mumbai

Several Bollywood personalities will take part in the drive. Several Bollywood personalities will take part in the drive.

As many as 500 trees will be planted in the suburbs of the city by the Bhamla Foundation along with the BMC in a tree plantation drive from May 23 to June 5. Bollywood personalities like Arjun Rampal, Sunny Leone and Ayushmann Khurana will be part of the drive that kick-started at Joggers’ Park in Bandra (West).

According to organisers, the drive will spread awareness on a green objective, waste management, conservation of trees and increasing plantations to make Mumbai greener. The drive will conclude on June 5 with an event expected to feature top political, Bollywood and business and sports personalities, who have pledged their support to the cause. The organisers added that the major focus of the event will be on waste management.

They said inadequate waste disposal facilities pose a threat to the lives of Mumbaikars, adding that Deonar dumping ground had caused health issues for the residents of Chembur, Govandi and Mankhurd and recurrent fires at the dump have caused conditions unfit for habitation for residents of the adjacent area.

