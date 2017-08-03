Treasury benches walk out, Maharashtra Legislative Council adjourned

THE Maharashtra Legislative Council witnessed an unusual scene Wednesday, when BJP-Shiv Sena ministers and legislators of the ruling combine decided to walk out of the House. They were protesting the Opposition’s demand for the resignation of Housing Minister Prakash Mehta. The walkout led to the House being adjourned for the day. The incident took place when NCP legislator Kiran Pawaskar raised a calling attention motion over the “mishandling” of Slum Rehabilitation Authority schemes and the “benefits” that builders received due to the alleged largesse of officials and the minister.

Opposition members then made the demand that Mehta should resign, leading to pandemonium in the House. The Council was subsequently adjourned for 10 minutes. When it resumed again, Opposition members led by Leader of Opposition Dhananjay Munde again raised the demand for Mehta’s resignation.

By this time, a miffed treasury bench led by Leader Of The House and senior minister Chandrakant Patil directed all the ministers and legislators to walk out. Patil also asked Food and Civil Supplies Minister Girish Bapat, who had risen to address the House, to stop talking and walk out.

The Speaker subsequently adjourned the House twice, hoping that members of the treasury benches would return. However, with the ruling combine showing no willingness to come back, proceedings were suspended for the day. “We had sought the housing minister’s resignation. This is the first time in the history of Vidhan Sabha that the ruling members and ministers have walked out. This unfortunate incident has occurred because this government is tongue-tied when it comes to corruption and is trying to cover up and shield the guilty,” Munde said.

