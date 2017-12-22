Travelling without ticket: Police constable suspended for ‘assaulting’ ticket collector at Dadar

The Mumbai Police has suspended a constable for travelling without a ticket in the first class compartment of a local train and allegedly assaulting a ticket collector (TC). The constable, Vilas Jagannath Pawar, was held by a TC, following which, he allegedly assaulted him at Dadar station.

The incident took place at platform number 6 on the central line at Dadar station on December 13. A cross complaint was registered after the constable claimed that he was assaulted by four TCs in a room at Dadar station.

According to the police, Pawar, who is posted at Goregaon police station, was on the way to his workplace along with another constable, Shankar Vittal Jaybhay, who is posted at Versova police station.

“Pawar and Jaybhay had gone to Kurla for some work. While they were coming back, they got off the first class compartment from a Thane-CSMT train at Dadar station. After the TC asked them for ticket or pass for inspection, Pawar showed them his identity card and claimed that they can travel in local trains for free,” said an officer, who did not wish to be named.

TC Dhananjay Kumar Yadav demanded a fine from the duo and took them to a room, said an official.

Pawar said: “I got off at Dadar station. I showed him my identity card and we were even ready to pay the fine. But the TC, along with his three colleagues, took us to a room at Dadar station and started assaulting us. I hit

them back in an attempt to protect myself.”

Pawar also claimed that he called his friend, after which Dadar GRP officials were informed about the incident. Both the constable and the TC registered a cross complaint against each other.

The ticket collector, in his statement to the police, said that even if the constable was permitted to travel for free, he was supposed to show the necessary document.

Instead, the constable slapped him, said the TC. The suspension order, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, stated: “After the heated argument between the two, the constable punched him … due to which Yadav’s nose started bleeding. The constable’s behaviour wasn’t acceptable and he has been suspended from the police department.”

