Travel time sees 20% rise: Study

COMMUTING TIME on arterial roads like Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), both sides of the Western Express Highway (WEH) and Tulsi Pipe Road (Dadar to Lower Parel) has increased by 20 per cent on a daily basis in August this year as compared to July last year, according to data received from Ridlr, a commuter application for traffic planning and e-ticketing. Speed of vehicles on these junctions also reduced by 5 kilometre per hour in the corresponding period, the data indicated. The commuter application combines real time traffic data using GPS data points combined with user inputs to predict travel time. According to the data, the daily average of vehicles on these roads has reduced in peak-hour traffic time between 9-10 am and 6.30-7.30 pm during this period.

For example, the data states the average speed of a vehicle on WEH was 23 km per hour (kmph) between 9.30 am and 10.30 am in August 2017 as compared to 27 kmph in July last year. A vehicle, which used to ply at 60 kmph then, now plies at 52 kmph on Bandra-Worli Sea link road. The intensity of traffic during peak hours is different for different routes. Overall, it’s between 9 and 10.30 in the morning for south-bound roads and 6.30 and 8 in the evening for north-bound lanes.

Commuters blame it on the construction of Metro 7 (Andheri East-Dahisar East) and Metro 3 (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ line) corridors on these roads. The construction work for laying the lines on JVLR, WEH for Metro 7 and Peddar Road for Metro 3 started in November last year, respectively. “I have been using the WEH line for the past seven years. The larger problem started after the Metro construction as peak hour traffic worsened. I am taking at least 80 minutes to commute between Kandivli and Andheri now as compared to 45-50 minutes last year. Opting for public transport like rickshaws also does not help much, as they are costly. I have started to leave early for work. Potholes on the roads compound the problem,” said Shalin Jain, entrepreneur and marketing professional.

Dilip Kawatkar, joint project director for the MMRDA executing the Metro 7 project, said, “We have deployed additional manpower to divert traffic on the lanes. With the help of traffic police, we are managing the situation efficiently. It is a temporary phase till monsoons are here and civil works are on. By next year, the roads will be smooth. Metros will eventually help ease commute for those stranded by traffic on these roads.” According to the data, Rs 2.8 crore worth of fuel gets wasted every day due to the increased time taken to commute.

“I travel using Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) and Tulsi Pipe Road every day for commute till Lower Parel. They lack planning and not enough is done to accommodate the increasing number of commuters on the road. I am spending Rs 200 more on fuel every day. Even cab drivers refuse to ply north from south due to the congested road,” said Ananya Chand, banking professional based out of Vadala.

Pariosh Desai, CEO, Ridlr said, “On an average we have noted 15-20 percent increase in time in travel. At Ridlr, we help commuters by providing real-time traffic inputs of different modes of transport on social media and advise on traffic updates to improve the overall commute experience.” Experts suggest measures like dedicated bus lanes and odd-even rule of vehicles to ease traffic. “Simple tricks like these can ease the shortage of space on roads,” said transport expert Ashok Datar.

“We are implementing the heavy vehicle notification. We are taking help of traffic wardens and conducting a study on how traffic congestion can be reduced. Diversion of routes and counter lanes, no parking rules on congested roads are certain measures taken to ease congestion,” said Saurabh Tripathi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Headquarters. “We have deployed scientifically designed traffic management plan as approved by the traffic police. This includes barricades, signage, traffic marshals and other road furniture to minimise impact of construction activities. Once completed, the Metro 3 project will take substantial vehicular traffic off the road,” said the official spokesperson of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation.

