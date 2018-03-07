Transport Minister Diwakar Raote asks MSRTC unions to ‘co-operate’

From left: Samir Zaveri, activist, Dr Rashmi Karandikar, DCP (traffic), and D Stalin at Badalata Maharashtra in Mumbai on Tuesday. Dilip Kagda From left: Samir Zaveri, activist, Dr Rashmi Karandikar, DCP (traffic), and D Stalin at Badalata Maharashtra in Mumbai on Tuesday. Dilip Kagda

CLAIMING that the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is suffering huge financial losses, Transport Minister Diwakar Raote has appealed to MSRTC unions to work in a co-operative manner for the organisation. Speaking at Loksatta’s Badalta Maharashtra conclave, he said that the unions cannot ignore the welfare of the organisation. The unions had staged a four-day strike in October last year disrupting bus services throughout the state. They have asked for an increase in salaries by revising the payscale in accordance with the seventh pay commission.

The buses see 48 per cent occupancy at present. “The condition of ST (state transport) is poor and the ridership had reduced over the past years. Only if occupancy increases to 75 per cent can ST survive,” he said. “We are finding ways in which cleanliness in buses could be improved and its ridership could increase,” he added.

He further said that in view of increasing influx of migrants in the city, the limit on issuing taxi permits was removed in the state, however, that caused parking issues. He added that the organisation would hire 25 female tribal drivers in the coming days and the state government would soon roll out the city taxi scheme to regulate app-based cabs.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App