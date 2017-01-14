Transparent administration base for civic poll alliance: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. PTI photo Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. PTI photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today said transparent administration in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be the base for alliance with Shiv Sena for the next month’s civic election. “More than seat sharing, our agenda should be transparent administration in the civic body. Mumbai’s civic body should not be seen as a milking cow and fund raiser for political parties,” he said at an interactive session in suburban Vile Parle.

Watch what else is making news:

Responding to questions, the chief minister said he does not want to point fingers at the present civic administration but the loopholes need to be plugged. “Irregularities have been found in road contract scam, garbage proposals, recruitment process. People’s money should be used judiciously,” he said.

“BJP and Shiv Sena are two different political entities and Hindutva is the ideology which binds us. Our alliance was for a larger goal and Hindutva is one of them,” said the Chief Minister. “Transparent administration in BMC will be the base for alliance with Shiv Sena for the civic election,” he said. Instead of discussing the number of seats to be contested, alliance talks should focus on ensuring transparent civic administration, Fadnavis added.

“Any political party will wish to have a government of its own. Issue of alliance comes when you have to respect the people’s mandate,” he said. Fadnavis downplayed the constant friction between the two allies. “Small issues are blown out of proportion,” he said. About his singing abilities, Fadnavis said he remembers all songs but not in ‘sur’ and ‘taal’.

Against the backdrop of the upcoming elections, “Hum honge kamyab is the song I remember now,” he said. To a question whether “hum” includes the alliance partner as well, Fadnavis said time will decide this.