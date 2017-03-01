Transparency in purchase of medicines: Uncertainty clouds plan for special authority in Maharashtra

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Maharashtra government’s much-touted plan on forming a special authority to usher in more transparency and accountability in the purchase and distribution of medicines, has run into barriers. While Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced the formation of the authority last year, following allegations of irregularities and flouting of norms in medicine purchase contracts worth Rs 40 crore, top government sources confirmed that the government is now in two minds over it.

Watch What Else is Making News



“There is a proposal to do away with the plan to appoint the authority,” said a top source who did not wish to be named.

“An alternate plan to appoint the Centre-backed Haffkine Institute for provision and procurement of medicines has been mooted,” the source added.

Pointing out that the existing system of procurement was “riddled with flaws” and that there have been complaints against the pricing, supply and quality of drugs, the BJP government had earlier strongly backed the formation of a unified medicine procurement authority on grounds of transparency.

State’s Medical Education Department Minister Girish Mahajan had also said that forming a single body for medicine procurement and distribution across all departments would make the medicine purchase policy more robust and coherent.

At present, four government departments — the Public Health Department, the Medical Education Department, the Women and Child Department, and the Tribal Development Department — issue both centralised and localised contracts for procurement and supply of medicines.

For 2016-17, the state government has made budgetary provisions worth Rs 510 crore for these contracts.

Sources said the former two departments have been at crosshairs over the policy for awarding contracts. There have also been allegations over poor quality and short supply of medicine across departments. “The idea behind formation of a unified authority was to formulate a single policy for medicine purchase and distribution,” an official said.

But a senior health department bureaucrat, while confirming the alternate proposal, said, “Both options would be placed before the State Cabinet for approval.” There is a section in the state bureaucracy, which favours this plan on grounds that this would bring down administrative costs.

“The Haffkine Institute also has the relevant experience,” he said. But proponents not backing the alternative reasoned that the actual purchase cost of medicines, which weren’t manufactured in-house at the institute, would be costlier.