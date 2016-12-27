‘Transform Maharashtra’ initiative at IIT-B: CM Fadnavis invites students to join govt services, says reservation necessary

CM Devendra Fadnavis CM Devendra Fadnavis

CHIEF MINISTER Devendra Fadnavis Monday invited college students to work in the government. Launching the Transform Maharashtra initiative at the Indian Institute of Technology’s annual cultural fest Mood Indigo, the chief minister sought participation of students in the development sector.

Through Transform Maharashtra, over two lakh students from 500 colleges can participate in a competition to design policy-level changes that can address 11 critical problems faced by the state. The students will have to come up with policy and programme-level solutions on themes such as empowering the urban poor, bridging the digital divide and making the state drought-free.

When asked about the relevance of reservation in education institutes and government services by moderator and journalist Arnab Goswami, the chief minister said the reservation policy was needed, as students from weaker sections did not get opportunities and facilities to come to the level of those from the general category.

“Those who have been socially, educationally, culturally and economically backward should be given a level-playing field,” said Fadnavis.

“Things are changing. Once the merit of an open and an OBC candidate are equal, nobody will ask for reservation.”

He said the government wanted to grant autonomy to more colleges so that universities were released from the burden of managing them.