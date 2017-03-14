Transaction fees: Girgaum group puts up ‘Boss ATM’ in protest

The dummy ATM in Girgaum. Ganesh Shirsekar The dummy ATM in Girgaum. Ganesh Shirsekar

TO DRAW attention to continuing inconvenience faced by the common man owing to a fee levied by some banks on cash transactions, a group in Girgaum has set up a dummy automated teller machine (ATM) as part of its annual Holi exhibition. A poster stuck on the wooden model of the ATM laments that people are yet to witness “achhe din”.

The cash dispensing section of the dummy ATM shows a fake currency note with the face value of Rs 2,000. The lower half of the model carries a poster with a headline ‘Fine of Rs 150’. The model has been named as ‘Boss ATM’.

The ATM is one of the exhibits at the Chirabazar Tadwadi Sarvajanik Holikotsav Mandal based in central Mumbai’s Girgaum area. This 111-year-old mandal has for several years now maintained a tradition of displaying models with social messages. This year, the exhibition is titled ‘Bura Na Mano — Holi Hai’.

“The aim was to symbolise the apathy of the rule-makers, including the government and the banks. We wanted to take a dig at certain decisions of the government, which we felt did not help the common man in anyway,” said Prithvi Keshri, a theatre artiste who visualised the concept.

“After demonetisation, our government’s goal was to move towards a more cashless society, so imposing such charges seem feasible to them. However, (the) common people would face difficulties in paying such charges,” says the poster.

It adds: “The hurdles faced by (the) common man have increased with price of (gas) cylinders, crude oil (petrol, diesel) due to which essential items are more expensive.”

“I particularly wanted to protest the recent decisions. Even after accepting certain unfavourable moves such as increased taxes, hiked fuel rates and, to top it all, demonetised currency notes without proper planning, the added fee for every fourth card transaction shook me up. I used this as a platform to raise our concerns,” said Keshri.

The dummy ATM was placed at the mandal Sunday evening for a day with a box arranged to collect remarks from visitors. Stating that suffering of innocent people due to the decision was more than the profits some people might have made from black money, Amit Bhadricha, a Shiv Sena member associated with the mandal, said, “We hope our dissent…is heard.”