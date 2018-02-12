Trans-Harbour Link: Sewri residents worried about relocation

The MMRDA has offered an alternative of converting commercial tenements into residential ones of the same size. While some are keen on the idea, many are not. The MMRDA has offered an alternative of converting commercial tenements into residential ones of the same size. While some are keen on the idea, many are not.

A section of commercial tenement owners who will be affected by the 22-km Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link have expressed worry regarding their relocation from Sewri’s Gaddi Adda to Kanjurmarg East and Kurla East, citing lack of opportunities to run their businesses.

Before the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) begins construction of the country’s longest sea link, it will have to rehabilitate 320 project-affected people — of them 255 residential tenements and 65 commercial tenements — from Gaddi Adda.

“We have been offered two alternatives for relocation — Karve Nagar in Kanjurmarg East or near Bhandary Metallurgical Corporation in Kurla East. While there is no provision for commercial tenements in Kurla, there is no scope for business in Kanjurmarg. We would have preferred rehabilitation somewhere nearby,” said a proprietor of a shop that sells spare parts of trucks.

Residents who have visited the two sites say Karve Nagar is not densely inhabited. “It is not very populated and if so many shops are to open, we will not be able to make much profit,” said a grocery shop owner. But shopkeepers who are tenants preferred to move out of the shops that will have to be removed. “We have been running this shop here for decades, but with the project coming up here, we will look for another shop in the area. It makes no sense for us to move our shop to Kurla or Kanjurmarg while our homes are still in Sewri,” said Rupa Gaikwad, a tenant running a grocery shop.

The MMRDA has offered an alternative of converting commercial tenements into residential ones of the same size. While some are keen on the idea, many are not. The owner of the truck spare parts shop said: “We already have a house in Sewri West. What will we do with an additional house when we have no business to run?” But the grocery shop owner said, “My shop is only 21sqft in size. If we can get a residential space in addition to our house, then I can divide it between my two sons. It is a good alternative.”

The MMRDA has also suggested providing residents skill development training in case of loss of employment upon shifting to the new area. The affected people live as tenants on a Mumbai Port Trust land and most are satisfied with the rehabilitation plan. “We knew for years that we will have to move out of here. But we are glad that the government is considering our demands,” said Ramchandra Pawar, a resident of the area for five decades.

