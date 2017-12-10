Trains, flights too delayed as visibility dips

The city was covered in thick fog all through Saturday, resulting in poor visibility affecting suburban train services and bringing down the air quality.

“The mixing of cold northeasterly winds from the land with the warm moist air from the ocean could have caused the fog. Also there is an inversion of temperature. Usually, the temperature decreases with height but as the cold air is lower now, it has been inversed. This could have also contributed to fog formation,” said Ajay Kumar, a scientist from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to Kumar, once temperature falls, the fog will clear.

“Once maximum and minimum temperatures fall, the sky should become clear after two days. Fog is not a regular feature in Mumbai but it happens occasionally,” he said.

According to the IMD, from December 12, the minimum temperatures are likely to dip. According to data from System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality in the city dipped to 234, marked as poor.

“Due to the weather conditions, the polluting particles in the air have also come below,” he added.

Of the 10 observatories in the city, those at Andheri, BKC, Mazagaon, Borivali and Navi Mumbai recorded very poor levels (all above 300) of PM 2.5, with Navi Mumbai recording the highest level at 349. Colaba observatory marked poor air quality with PM 2.5 level of 282.

A rail roko was staged by passengers at Vasind railway station on the Central Railway on Saturday after train services were delayed due to fog.

Commuters complained that preference was given to mail express trains over suburban services, which further delayed suburban trains. “We are tired of the delay in train services. There was no train for us as long as one hour. Many had to return home after they were late for work. Proper announcements were also not made,” Raly Jagtap, a commuter at Vasind station, said.

“There is dense fog in the suburban section beyond Kalyan. The fog led to the delay. No mail express train was given precedence over suburban trains. For the convenience of commuters, we also halted five mail/express trains in the section. Since there is a very dense fog, trains can’t be run at normal speed for safety of the passengers,” Sunil Udasi, chief Central Railway spokesperson, said.

“The visibility in the northeast and southeast suburban sections during morning hours was very poor. Traffic resumed within 20 minutes,” Udasi added.

Air traffic was also affected due to the fog. “Mumbai has never seen such a thick fog. Flights operated with a delay of ten-fifteen minutes,” Rajeev Saxena, General Manager, ATC, Mumbai airport, said.

Motorists said they drove slow on the express highways in the morning hours due to low visibility. This is the second day after Thursday this week when dense fog had enveloped roads, commuters said.

