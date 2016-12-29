Mumbai: CST-Ambernath local derails, no injuries reported

Fives coaches of Mumbai local derail. (Source: Express photo) Fives coaches of Mumbai local derail. (Source: Express photo)

Five coaches of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus(CST)-Ambernath local derailed between Kalyan and Vithalwadi stations at 5.53 am in the morning. While no casualty was reported, services between Kalyan and Karjat have been suspended. The primary reason for the derailment has been attributed to rail fracture. Some long distance trains were rescheduled due to the derailment.

“Authorities rushed to the spot to help with the situation. Up track was given safe at 9.10 am in the morning. Services resumed after 9.20 am,” said a senior official from Central Railway.

“I was stuck at Kalyan station in the morning as no trains were able to reach the station. I then took a bus till Thane station and then took a train to south,” said Kedar, commuter from Kalyan.

Thirteen additional buses were arranged between Ambernath-Kalyan by municipal corporation to ease the passenger rush.

