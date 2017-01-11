Policeman quits force to contest BMC polls

Gangaram Kamble, a 54-year-old police sub-inspector attached with the Shivaji Nagar police station, has resigned the force to contest the BMC polls as an independent candidate. Kamble, who hails from Kolhapur, had joined the force as a police constable in 1985 and became a sub inspector in 2014.

“I joined the Shivaji Nagar police station as a sub-inspector. Since then, I have been involved with various social activities to which the locals have responded well. For the past six months, people in the area have been asking me to contest the polls. So, I decided to quit the force and contest the polls,” said Kamble.

Elaborating on the work he has been doing, he said he is part of de-addiction programmes, councelling those who have family problems and guiding the youth. “These activities help bring young people on the right path. It has even reduced the number of crimes in the area. Now, the youngsters are thinking more about their careers and future than getting involved in petty crimes,” he added.

On the issues that he would want to take up in the ward, Kamble said the area that he will contest from — ward 139 — struggles to get even basic civic amenities. The ward include Lotus colony, MHADA Colony and Shankara Colony.

“If I win, first, I will ensure there is no dearth of basic amenities in the area. Then, I will use my funds to upgrade the condition of the locality. I want to show how an ideal corporator should be by working for the people,” said Kamble.