Traffic park in Cooperage: Children come to learn about road safety & traffic rules

A boundary wall and clump of trees separate two parks in Cooperage in south Mumbai — one where screaming children play on swings and jungle gyms and another where children learn to cross the road safely.

On Tuesday, the Children’s Traffic Park was unusually quiet, with the passage of Cyclone Ochki ensuring that a school from Byculla missed its educational picnic. “There should have been at least 300 children here today,” said traffic police constable Yashwant Rathod, adding, “They had to cancel their trip because of the rains.”

Of the two traffic parks in Mumbai — the other is in Garodia Nagar, Ghatkopar — the one at Cooperage is the older one, opened for the city’s children on May 4, 1964 by then state Governor Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit.

The idea was to educate children about road safety and traffic discipline in a miniature model of the world outside. “We can’t teach them that out on the roads, so we have everything inside,” said Rathod.

And he means everything. The park is a circuit of two-lane tar roads with a four-way junction, a T-junction, one-way street, roundabout and real live traffic signals. A telephone booth, post box, petrol pump and potholed and waterlogged roads complete the track, whose first patron was Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited but which is now maintained by the Western India Automobile Association.

“Some schools bring battery-operated cars and drive around the circuit so that children get a real life experience of the park,” said Rathod. The traffic police, which handles the instructional part at the park, also has 40 bicycles to provide children with a live traffic simulation.

“During some visits, we line up the children to form imaginary cars and bikes and move them around the roads,” said Rathod.

Visits begin in the morning with children being organised into small groups and split among Rathod and his two colleagues. One group is taken to a far corner of the park where they are familiarised with traffic signages they are likely to encounter every day, another group is walked around the circuit while the third waits its turn on the bleachers.

“It is a lot of fun when children visit. They ask a lot of sharp questions and tell us what they observe while travelling with their families,” said Rathod. On a recent visit, a student complained to the police about his grandfather who rode his scooter without a helmet and was a repeat signal breaker, Rathod said.

The manner and medium of instruction varies with the ages of visiting children, most of whom are in primary school. “With very young children, we tell them to cross the road only when the green man flashes on the traffic signal and stop when they spot the red man,” said Rathod. With older children, the police tell them about the consequences of breaking traffic rules.

Among the two parks, the one at Cooperage is in most demand, with schools making a day trip of combining a visit to the parks along with stops at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, the Gateway of India and the Taraporewala Aquarium.

“Schools just have to write a letter to us with the date they intend to visit the park. It is free of cost,” said Ashok Dudhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic (City).

In the five years that Rathod has been posted at the park, he has taken thousands of children around the roads. “These children are already using roads every day. They can be the ones who tell adults round them to respect traffic rules. In a few years’ time, the children will start driving, hence, it is important to educate them about traffic rules at a young age,” he said.

