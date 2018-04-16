Traffic outside Thane station irks commuters

While traffic police try to manage the situation, the auto drivers always find a blind spot, residents say. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi/Image used for representational purpose) While traffic police try to manage the situation, the auto drivers always find a blind spot, residents say. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi/Image used for representational purpose)

When 32-year-old Rashmi Shah booked an Uber at Thane station on April 12, she had no idea of the trouble she was going to get into. “When my Uber reached the private vehicle lane, some cab drivers started creating a ruckus. They even tried to damage the car,” she recalled. What Shah faced is not a one-off incident. While the encroachers from Thane station have been removed, congestion in the area has not come down. Thane residents coming out of the station generally rue the traffic situation. “Just last week, I had to wait for over an hour to get an auto, as no one was willing to go. Either they quote a price way above the metre or simply refuse to go,” said Rajesh Khernar, a resident of Rabodi.

While traffic police try to manage the situation, the auto drivers always find a blind spot, residents say. “The traffic police are located near the exit, but all the autorickshaws stand at the entrance to the station. They don’t even come to the meter stand, as then they will have to take even short distance rides,” said Ajay Kumar, a resident of Majiwada. Private vehicle owners are facing issues too. “The extreme right lane is for private vehicles, but even that’s taken up by cabs and some auto drivers. If we stand for even five minutes to unload our luggage, they create a ruckus, while they just stay parked through the day,” said Trupti Dhore, a resident of Brahmand.

While the traffic police have taken proactive measures since the encroachers were removed, they haven’t been much. “We are working on barricading all entry and exit points, so that there are lanes demarcated for private cars and autorickshaws. I will conduct test drives with Ola and Uber and if it is true that they are being harassed, I will ensure that one lane is dedicated just for these taxi services,” said Thane DCP (Traffic) Amit Kale.

But according to DCP Kale, there have been few complaints. “We have a helpline number and even online complaint registration. If anyone complains, we make sure that traffic beat marshals reach the spot and immediately take action,” he said, adding, “If people come forward and report such issues, I assure that we will come up with solutions to help them while also working with the auto drivers to ensure a win-win situation for everyone.”

