Traffic cop hit by ‘drunk’ biker riding without helmet

A TRAFFIC police constable was injured in an accident when a motorcyclist, riding without helmet, hit him in Dongri, a northern suburb of Mumbai. The incident took place at 5.30 pm when constable Amjad Sheikh (27) spotted the accused riding without a helmet near ST building junction in Dongri and tried to flag him down.

The accused, 22-year-old Rohidas Thombire, instead of stopping, hit the constable with his black Honda Unicorn motorcycle and tried to flee.

Dongri police later apprehended the accused. Constable Sheikh was admitted to JJ hospital, where he was receiving treatment for his injuries.

It is believed that the accused was driving under the influence of alcohol.

The police have registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), read with Sections 184 (driving dangerously) and 185 (driving by drunken person or a person under the influence of drugs) of the Motor Vehicle Act.

The accused has been sent to police custody and will be produced in court Monday.