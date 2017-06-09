Traffic constable identified as accused

THE TILAK Nagar police on Wednesday identified a traffic constable, Santosh Bhamle, as being allegedly involved in a case of road rage in which a 26-year-old driving a four-wheeler was attacked last week. The victim, Prannoy Nair, a marketing manager, had approached the Tilak Nagar police station in Chembur soon after a man, who allegedly appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, beat him up with a cane for “driving at a slow speed”. Later, the police registered an FIR in the matter.

The incident took place on June 2 when Nair, a resident of Kharghar, a was driving to Navi Mumbai around 2.30 am. While driving past the Santacruz Chembur Link Road, he slowed down the vehicle, to see which flyover he should take to go to Navi Mumbai. “At this point, a person on a bike riding behind me, who appeared to be drunk, started abusing me. He asked me why I was blocking his lane. There was no traffic on the road at that late hour. I asked him to take the other lane,” Nair said.

The person whose two-wheeler had “police” written on it asked Nair to get off the car. An argument followed and when Nair suspected that the man could beat him up, he took a photograph of the person. “This angered the person who then picked up a cane-like object from his bike and beat me up with it. When he saw people coming, he fled the spot,” Nair said. Later, Nair approached the Tilak Nagar police and an FIR was registered against the

accused.

Senior inspector of Tilak Nagar police station Vijay Khaire said: “The accused has been identified as a constable from the traffic police department. We have served him a notice.” An officer said the accused was identified as Santosh Bhamle and he is attached to the Kurla traffic outpost. The police later called in Nair to identify the accused.

“The Tilak Nagar Police called me to identify the person they had detained. I told them that Bhamle was the person who had attacked me,” Nair

said.

