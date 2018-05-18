Traffic congestion at Mumbai airport due to installation of Instrument Landing System

“The ILS is not functioning from today onwards.It is getting upgraded from 14 elements to 20 elements for better signal quality,” an official from Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) said. (Express Photo by Vasant Prabhu) “The ILS is not functioning from today onwards.It is getting upgraded from 14 elements to 20 elements for better signal quality,” an official from Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) said. (Express Photo by Vasant Prabhu)

Flight services at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai were subject to a delay of more than 45 minutes as the airport is installing a new Instrument Landing System (ILS) to improve night landing at the airport. A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) about the work being undertaken on ILS has been issued to the airlines on Thursday.

“The ILS is not functioning from today onwards.It is getting upgraded from 14 elements to 20 elements for better signal quality,” an official from Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) said.

The official added saying, “It will be installed and post that approval from Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will be taken.This entire process will take 20-25 days. NOTAM has been taken till June 5.”

On Thursday, two Indigo and one Go Air flights were diverted from Mumbai airport due to traffic congestion. On Friday, the departure and arrival of the flight service at Mumbai airport saw a delay of up to an hour.

Yogesh Agarwal, passenger who was flying from Mumbai airport to Delhi on Friday afternoon said,” Our flight service remained in the tarmac for up to an hour. At least 20 flight services were hovering in the air waiting to land at the airport while 15 more flights crowded behind my flight waiting to take off. It was terrible.”

Airlines including Jet Airways, Vistara and Indigo tweeted about facing air traffic congestion at the airport, that delayed flight services.

#9Wupdate: Air traffic congestion in #Mumbai. Delays up to 1hour on departures & 45mins on arrivals are expected at Mumbai airport till 1700hrs. — Jet Airways (@jetairways) May 18, 2018

