Track maintenance work near Mumbai’s Monkey Hill hits services 

Services on the main line of the Central Railway (CR) were delayed on Thursday for the second consecutive day, as officials said maintenance work was being carried out near the Monkey Hill station. Services continued to be delayed for an hour on the main line and the Western Harbour line, officials said.

According to senior CR officials, track maintenance work was being carried out near Monkey Hill station on Thursday, leading to the cancellation of six trains. Two local trains were diverted.

“Track repair is being carried out near the Monkey Hill station. After successive derailments near the section, preventive work was required. The services have been cancelled so that work can go on smoothly,” said a senior CR official.

Suburban local services in the up and down directions on the main line continued to remain delayed by at least 15-20 minutes. Commuters complained of packed trains and crowded platforms.

“This has become routine. While we talk about travelling in high speed corridors, locals continue to be late by 15-20 minutes. What are we to expect?” Arushree Chavan, a commuter asked.

Services on the Harbour and Western Harbour lines between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Panvel were also delayed.

Officials said after the completion of maintenance work, normalcy would be restored.

On Wednesday, services on the Harbour line on CR were delayed by three hours because of unit defect in a local.

On Thursday evening, services on the Western line were delayed by at least 20 minutes after rains.

