Tourist Spot: 114-year-old cathedral in Colaba still mesmerises tourists with architecture

Midnight mass at the Holy Name Cathedral. Express Photo by Pradip Das Midnight mass at the Holy Name Cathedral. Express Photo by Pradip Das

Dr Garima Mishra is only 20 days old in Mumbai. Her agenda, besides settling in her new home, is exploring the city under Christmas lights. “My plan to find out more about Mumbai was just touring it to sense the festivities. And the itinerary begins with Colaba, including this cathedral,” says Dr. Mishra without eye contact, as her eyes remain fixed at the frescos on the ceiling. The cathedral she speaks of is the Holy Name Cathedral, standing majestic near the teeming, colourful Colaba Causeway.

Built in 1902, the Holy Name Cathedral holds an important place among the Roman Catholic community in Mumbai and is the seat of the Archdiocese of Mumbai. Wrapped in Christmas colours and decorations, the cathedral, its Gothic architecture, and the harmonies that emerge attract visitors.

On their maiden trip to Mumbai, Bobby Aggarwal and his friends, engineering students from Odisha, start taking pictures before even entering the cathedral. Once inside, their attention is immediately drawn to the carved marble main altar, and then to the ceiling and walls covered with frescoes and geometrical designs.

The walls of the Cathedral had memorials and dedications to police officers, soldiers and others who lost their live at war. During World War II, the glass painted windows were carefully removed and stored in a safe place and then installed again.

The choir loft houses the massive pipe organ still in use today. The British influence can be seen on the chandeliers. The façade of the building has two lofty towers, flanked on either side by the residence of the Archbishop and the Fort Convent School.