Top brass steps in, sulking Narayan Rane now agrees to campaign for party in Mumbai

Narayan Rane Narayan Rane

In a bid to counter Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s campaign blitz for the Mumbai civic polls, the Congress has finally managed to rope in former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane, who had been sulking and saying that he would not campaign in Mumbai. Rane who had raised the political pitch with his open rebellion against Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam, had earlier announced that he would not campaign in Mumbai. The Konkan strongman, an established Uddhav baiter, was reportedly upset over ticket distribution and the Congress’s preparations for the elections.

Watch What Else is Making News



But sources said that the party’s top brass has eventually mollified him, unwilling to suffer another blow ahead of the crucial elections.

While insiders concede that the former Shiv sainik’s clout in Mumbai has been shrinking, he is still seen as a “vote gatherer” in areas dominated by the Marathi-speaking population.

It is still unclear whether Rane would share the dais with Nirupam. Earlier on February 5, former Union minister Gurudas Kamat, who had similarly revolted against Nirupam, too, had done a rethink, and declared his availability for campaigning in Mumbai. Indications are that Rane will campaign for wards where his own supporters have been fielded. About 10 candidates backed by Rane and his family are in the election ring for the Congress.

The Congress’s poll preparations have been hampered by rise in infighting among various factions in the Mumbai unit.