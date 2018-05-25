TOI cheating case: Five accused remanded in 4-day police custody in Mumbai

The police case is that Mayekar, had over the past few years, routed nearly Rs 15 crore of the company’s money to himself through bank accounts of 78 people. (Representational) The police case is that Mayekar, had over the past few years, routed nearly Rs 15 crore of the company’s money to himself through bank accounts of 78 people. (Representational)

The five accused, including the personal assistant of a senior editor of The Times of India, arrested last week by the Mumbai Crime Branch, were on Thursday produced before the Magistrate court and remanded in police custody for four days.

Prosecutor Rajendra Suryavanshi said the five accused had been produced before a magistrate court and remanded in police custody till May 29. He argued before the court that during the course of investigation, it had come to light that Mayekar also allegedly billed some personal expenses to the company by showing it to be expenses incurred by the company. The police sought remand on the grounds that they need to find out if any more similar transactions had been fraudulently billed to the company. “The police have also seized a Harley Davidson bike, worth Rs 22 lakh, owned by Mayekar,” Suryavanshi said.

An officer said, “The main challenge is to find out where did the accused dispose of the money fraudulently obtained. We have got some details from the bank account and are looking for how else the money was used.”

As per complainant Derick D’Sa, the newspaper’s Associate Executive Editor, 78 people who were paid for their “contribution” to the newspaper since January 2013 had never written for any edition of the newspaper in the country. The amount of Rs 15.07 crore was allegedly transferred to the alleged beneficiaries over four years, the police said. Following this, an FIR was registered and the matter was handed over to the crime branch for investigation. So far, the police have made 28 arrests in the case.

