TOI cheating case: Accused has one more account, say cops

The police investigating a cheating complaint filed by a senior editor of The Times of India, told the magistrate court on Tuesday that they have got details of a bank account that accused Amit Mayekar had kept under wraps.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch had arrested 28 people following a complaint filed by Associate Executive Editor Derick D’sa against his personal assistant Amit Mayekar, who is alleged to have made payments worth Rs 15.07 crore over four years to “part-time contributors who apparently never wrote for the newspaper”.

On Tuesday, Mayekar and his four family members were remanded in police custody for two days.

Seeking extension of police custody of the five accused, prosecutor Rajendra Suryavanshi told the court that while Mayekar did not tell the police about any other bank account apart from those seized, the police had written to several banks and received response from one stating that the accused held an account with it.

An officer linked to the probe said, “We have found nearly Rs 8 lakh from Mayekar’s account and seized two of his automobiles worth around Rs 20 lakh…”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App