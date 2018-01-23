18-month-old killed, 4-year-old sister injured in fire at Bandra

An 18-month-old baby was killed and her four-year-old sister seriously injured after a fire broke out in a residential building in upscale Perry Cross Road in Bandra (west) Monday afternoon. The blaze occurred in the pump room of a ground-plus-two-storey residential building, Shoeb Manzil.

The baby and the the four-year-old were rushed to the Holy Family Hospital in Bandra (west). While the toddler identified as Didi Shankarbahadur Dhanu was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, her four year-old-sister Uma Shankarbahadur Dhanu is critical.

According to the BMC’s Disaster Management Unit (DMU), the fire broke out around noon and they received a call by 12.30 pm about a Level I fire. The fire was doused before the fire brigade could arrive at the spot, and both girls had already been rushed to Holy Family Hospital in Bandra, officials informed.

According to Mumbai fire brigade officials, the fire was confined to electrical wiring and a wooden window frame in an area about 8X15 feet that had been erected for residential use of a watchman, within the pump room of the building.

“The four-year-old child was coated with black smoke marks when brought to the hospital. After putting her on ventilation, her situation has improved and she has stabilized in paediatric ICU. We are currently monitoring her, as a person with inhalation injuries could deteriorate,” said Dr Deepak Patil, Resident Medical Officer, Holy Family Hospital.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade has lodged an FIR against the office bearers of the housing society. The FIR was registered under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

